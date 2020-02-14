Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister-designate has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. After a landslide win of 62 of 70 seats in Delhi, Kejriwal will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday.

However, The Indian Express has reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his constituency Varanasi on Sunday and hence might give the ceremony a miss. The prime minister is scheduled to flag off a new train that, for the first time, connects all three places housing the jyotirlingas: Varanasi, Ujjain and Indore.

After Kejriwal’s victory, PM Modi has congratulated him on Twitter.

The entire seven-member Cabinet will be sworn in together. Another leader said that no first-time MLA will be inducted in the Cabinet this time. The ceremony after a landslide victory in Delhi will feature no chief minister or political leaders from other states, the AAP said on Thursday. The AAP has instead invited “everyone in Delhi” to the ceremony.

Apart from this, a toddler dressed as “baby Kejriwal” who participated in the celebrations on counting day has also been invited. Clicked by The Indian Express photographer Tashi Tobgyal, the little boy replicated Kejriwal’s popular winter ensemble and was seen sporting a moustache, spectacles and a muffler outside AAP’s ITO headquarters in Delhi.

Like in 2013 and 2015, the swearing-in will be held at Ramlila Maidan and will be open to the public. The difference — it will not be held on February 14 this time. The date has become significant for AAP as it was on February 14, 2014, that the 49-day AAP government had quit and, a year later, taken oath.

