Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Congress: ‘Blame Rahul if Modi comes back’

Rahul Gandhi will be the “only person responsible” if the Modi government returns to power, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday, blaming the Congress president for “weakening” the Opposition in the capital and other states.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal projected the AAP as a responsible party that advocated an alliance in “national interest” — even at the cost of internal dissonance. He also released a two-page note detailing the negotiations with the Congress, which he said should be “documented for posterity”.

“Gathbandhan karna hai toh baithke baat karo na. Had the Congress been in a position to win, I would have given all seven seats to them. There’s no point in a Delhi-specific alliance. Today, we are in a position to defeat the BJP in all seats,” Kejriwal said, while releasing the AAP’s Lok Sabha manifesto.

When asked about Gandhi’s statement that the Congress’s doors are still open, provided AAP drops the Haryana demand, Kejriwal said: “This is posturing. They don’t have any intention… But I must regretfully submit that if Modi-Shah returns to power, only one person will be responsible, and that is Rahul Gandhi…”

The AAP note claims that in Haryana, the initial proposal was for a 4-4-2 seat sharing formula, with Congress and JJP getting equal seats. “But the Congress wanted 7-2-1, so we gave up one of our seats to make it 5-4-1. Then we made it 6-3-1 by getting Dushyant Chautala (JJP chief) to give up one seat. The Congress agreed, only to backtrack. They wanted 7-2-1 and we got Dushyant to agree to that. But the Congress eventually said they don’t want an alliance with JJP at all,” it states.

AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko called AAP’s allegations baseless. “We had agreed to a 4-3 seat-sharing formula in Delhi and everything was finalised until the AAP chief brought in the condition of a coalition in Haryana and Punjab. Even after resentment from our senior leaders like Sheila ji, I spoke to Rahul ji for a tie-up with AAP in Delhi. Now, if Modi-Shah jodi comes back to power, only Kejriwal is responsible.”

The AAP supremo also said he had made all possible efforts, despite the fact that volunteers and workers were miffed with his decision to try and join forces with the Congress. “We could not even have dreamt of a coalition with the Congress at one point. But keeping the prevailing circumstances in the country in mind, we had approached them for a tie-up..,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, the CM added: “Amit Shah had tweeted that they will remove every single infiltrator from this country, except Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists. This means the BJP considers people of all other religion as infiltrators. Will others be killed or drowned in the Pacific? This is at the core of the BJP manifesto. Our only manifesto is defeating the Modi-Shah duo.”

“I appeal to all those who want to see Modi defeated, don’t let votes split. The Congress is not getting Hindu votes. There was confusion among Muslims. The Congress is damaging anti-BJP alliances across the country,” he said.

He said the AAP will support any government or coalition that backs its demand for full statehood.