‘Decisions taken in Goa, not Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal counters ‘outsider’ jibe

Hitting out at allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party was an “outsider” in Goa, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the party that was in fact being run from Delhi is the BJP.

“In the last four months, how many trips has (Goa Chief Minister) Pramod Sawant made to Delhi? At least 20-25? How many trips has (AAP CM candidate) Amit Palekar made? How many times has (AAP state convener) Rahul Mhambre come to Delhi? Maybe once or twice. When Kejriwal needs something, he comes to Goa. Decisions are taken in Goa, not in Delhi,” Kejriwal said at a hotel in Dona Paula, Panaji.

The Delhi Chief Minister arrived in Goa on February 1 for a four-day tour of the poll-bound state. On Thursday, he made a special appeal to voters and supporters of parties, including the BJP, Congress, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP).

“The voters of BJP have given them 15 years to rule in Goa. In these 15 years, what have they done for you? I am not asking you to leave the BJP and come to AAP. But give us one chance. We will build good schools and provide electricity for 24 hours which everyone can enjoy. For the sake of your children, vote for AAP,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress over illegalities in the mining sector, he added, “The BJP has done nothing but protect Congress leaders. The Congress has guaranteed that every vote you give them will be safely delivered to the BJP.”

Addressing voters who supported regional parties like the MGP and the GFP, he said, “Your party is not going to win. They are not going to form the government. What is the use of voting for them? Don’t waste your vote. Don’t let votes get divided.”

Responding to allegations made by the Congress that the AAP was here only to enable people from Delhi to buy flats and land in Goa, Kejriwal said, “Congress ka dimaag thoda khasak gaya hai (The Congress has lost its mind).”