Delhi elections: EC showcause notice to Arvind Kejriwal over model code of conduct violation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was issued a showcause notice today. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was issued a showcause notice today. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

The Election Commission Thursday issued a showcause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly making an election promise at a public rally.

A BJP leader filed a complaint with the polling authorities alleging that Kejriwal promised to build mohalla clinics on court premises in the city while addressing a gathering at Tis Hazari Court on January 13. In the event organised by the Delhi Bar Association, he said, “if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex) Mohalla clinic would be established”.

The Delhi polling body confirmed that Kejriwal did “make a promise” and EC was of the opinion that the chief minister has violated the MCC by making the promise. In the notice, Kejriwal has been asked to respond to it by 5:00 pm on Friday. The Model Code of Conduct is in force till February 8, the date of Delhi Assembly polling.

