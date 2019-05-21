Toggle Menu
Arvind Kejriwal dials Akhilesh Yadav, discusses post-results strategyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/arvind-kejriwal-dials-akhilesh-yadav-discusses-post-results-strategy-5741212/

Arvind Kejriwal dials Akhilesh Yadav, discusses post-results strategy

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders decided that their priority is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from returning to power at the Centre.

Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, kejriwal talks to akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, sp bsp alliance, aap, election news, elections 2019, lok sabha elections 2019
In the tweet, Kejriwal tagged Modi’s tweet in which he said Delhi government brought in “nakampanthi” (non-performance) model of governance.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal talked to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on Tuesday to discuss the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the general election results on May 23.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh told reporters here that the two leaders decided that their priority is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from returning to power at the Centre.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Results, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates, exit polls

Singh also met Yadav in Lucknow and they discussed the current political situation. Yadav posted a picture on Twitter of him and Singh together, saying “AAP ke saath”.

Advertising

Kejriwal responded to the tweet, saying, “We are also with you Akhilesh ji”.

On Monday, Yadav met his alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow for almost an hour. The meeting happened a day after most of the exit polls suggested that the BJP would win a clear majority for a second term at the Centre.

On Saturday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Yadav and Mayawati separately in Lucknow to discuss the possibility of non-BJP parties coming together if election results on May 23 throw up a hung parliament.

On Friday, Naidu had paid a “courtesy visit” to Kejriwal.

Several opposition parties have rejected the exit poll predictions and they have been making their moves to stitch a non-BJP coalition before the results are declared.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ahead of Lok Sabha verdict, Amit Shah hosts dinner for BJP allies
2 Pick up weapons to protect your vote if needed, says Upendra Kushwaha
3 CPI(M) demands repolling in Bengal's Diamond Harbour, alleges 'large-scale irregularities'