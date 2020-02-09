‘Absolutely shocking’: Kejriwal lashes out at EC over delay in voter turnout figures

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the delay on the EC’s part was shocking. (Express photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the delay on the EC’s part was shocking. (Express photo)

Irked by the Election Commission’s delay in releasing the final voter turnout of the Delhi Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said it was ‘shocking’ that the body could not come up with the figures even ‘several hours’ after voting concluded.

Lashing out at the EC on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said, “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?”

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

Voting for Delhi Assembly polls concluded on Saturday evening. While the EC is yet to officially disclose the final voting percentage, according to last known figures, a little more than 60 per cent votes were polled.

AAP’s national spokesperson Sanjay Singh too raised the same concern in a press conference, demanding answers from the poll body for the delay. Claiming that the EC had released the final numbers within an hour from the conclusion of voting in the Lok Sabha elections, he said the body needs to answer why are they taking so long to count the total number of votes polled in a small place like Delhi.

“Within one hour in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission tells the voting percentage. Why so much delay in a small state like Delhi?” he said. “The Election Commission should clarify what game has been going on since yesterday. Elections were over yesterday, but no Election Commission official has yet made any authorised statement on voting percentage” he added.

