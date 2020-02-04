Arvind Kejriwal dares BJP to declare CM face, says ready to debate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) his deputy Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in Delhi. (Source: AAP/Twitter) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (right) his deputy Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in Delhi. (Source: AAP/Twitter)

Daring the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said be was ready for a public debated with the party nominee.

Addressing the press after releasing the AAP manifesto for New Delhi, Kejriwal said the people of Delhi want to know who would be the BJP’s chief ministerial face.

“Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate. If BJP declares its CM candidate by 1 pm tomorrow, I am ready for a public debate with him and we will work out modalities for the same,” Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday.

The AAP chief said the BJP can decide place for the debate, adding that in democracy, people should have a chance to ask a question.

By withholding the name of CM candidate, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is demanding a “blank cheque” from the people of Delhi, he said.

Shah is telling people that he will fill up the name of the chief minister on the cheque later, if the saffron party gets Delhi’s mandate, Kejriwal said.

“In democracy, the chief minister is chosen by people not by Amit Shah… What if Amit Shah names some uneducated person for CM post, which will be a betrayal to the people of Delhi,” the AAP chief said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

“I ask people everywhere that your one vote will directly go to Kejriwal. People want to know where their vote will go if they support the BJP in the election. If they don’t have a chief ministerial candidate, it means people’s vote for BJP will go waste,” he said.

