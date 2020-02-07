CM: BJP leaders farzi Hindus, can’t recite Hanuman Chalisa

Kejriwal at the press conference, Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Kejriwal at the press conference, Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday called BJP leaders “farzi (fake) Hindus”, hours before the curtains fell on an intense campaign.

Kejriwal told a press conference on Thursday: “I request all BJP leaders to recite the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. It will grant a calm and peaceful mind and the tone and tenor of their speech will develop discipline and restraint. Wo farzi Hindu hain saare, unko Hanuman Chalisa nahi aati, unko Bhagavad Gita nahi aati, unko kuch nahi aati, kewal gaali galoch aati hai. Everyone should read the Hanuman Chalisa, it helps calm the mind.”

Earlier this week, AAP had circulated a video of Kejriwal reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during a TV show, while his daughter Harshita Kejriwal made public statements on how her father taught her Bhagavad Gita.

Kejriwal, who addressed three roadshows, 15 jansabhas and 13 townhalls during campaigning, said the “triumph of work” will establish the “politics of work” in the country.

“Since their strategy of spreading lies did not work, they invited 200 MPs, 11 CMs and 70 Union Ministers to defeat a Chief Minister of a state. But such big leaders have also failed to make an impact… The Opposition is upset and worried that if the politics of work spreads throughout the nation, their politics of religion and caste will be decimated,” he said.

The AAP chief also reiterated his challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a public debate. “I had challenged the BJP to declare their CM candidate. The people of Delhi are scared that their vote might lead to someone like Sambit Patra as the CM of Delhi. By not declaring their CM face, the BJP has made it evident that they have no one worthy of being the CM of Delhi,” he said.

“I am ready to have a debate on any issue related to the development of the nation, including Shaheen Bagh protests. But, unfortunately, Amit Shah has declined the invitation and is not ready to have a debate with me and answer the questions of the people. The Bhagvad Gita mentions that a true Indian should never run away and be scared of facing challenges,” he added.

Kejriwal reiterated what he told The Indian Express in an interview (dated February 6, 2020) that 21st Century India will make progress through developmental initiatives in the areas of education, health, infrastructure and science and technology.

“But by their Hindu-Muslim rants, they will take the country backward by 200 years… People are not concerned about dirty politics, they are only concerned about the work done by our government in the last five years,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.