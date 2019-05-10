Pamphlet row: Will send defamation notice to Gambhir, won’t leave matter, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and then filed a defamation case against them. Kejriwal vowed to not tolerate the saffron party’s behaviour and said that a defamation notice will be sent to BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir, who faces Atishi from the East Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections.

“They (BJP) have filed defamation case against us after defaming us. We are sending defamation notice to Gautam Gambhir today. We will not leave this matter,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of not having the capacity to tolerate achievements by women. “Atishi (AAP East Delhi candidate) is a highly educated and accomplished woman. Her work has been great in the field of education which is being discussed worldwide. I don’t understand why BJP can’t tolerate achievements made by women,” he asked.

Kejriwal also put forth his wish of supporting anybody who would form the government at the Centre, except Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, on the condition that full statehood is granted to Delhi.

On Thursday, AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi accused rival Gambhir of distributing across the constituency a pamphlet containing derogatory remarks on her personal life. Gambhir denied the allegation and sent a defamation notice to AAP leaders while suggesting that the Delhi CM was behind the unsigned pamphlet titled ‘Atishi Marlena – Know Your Candidate’.