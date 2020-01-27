‘Delhi people don’t pull ears’: Kejriwal dig at Amit Shah

Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing “dirty politics” over it. Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road where anti-CAA protests are going on for over a month as the saffron party is doing “dirty politics” over it.

Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the people of Delhi are very nice and “they do not pull anyone’s ear”. His remark was in response to a statement made by the home minister during a poll rally in Delhi on Sunday where he had said people can “come and pull my ears” if he does not make the capital a “world-class city”.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “Sir, you want to make Delhi ‘world-class’ and the people of Delhi want it too. If this is not your poll gimmick then I assure you on behalf of the people of Delhi that we will do it together. Please don’t backtrack later. And the people of Delhi are very nice, they don’t pull anyone’s ear.”

Conducting a roadshow in Babarpur area of poll-bound Delhi on Sunday, Shah had accused Kejriwal for not implementing several central schemes in the capital. “For 15 years you gave a chance to the Congress, and five years to AAP. I guarantee now that we will turn Delhi into a world-class city if we come into power. If that does not happen, you can come and pull my ears,” he said.

BJP doing ‘dirty politics’ over Shaheen Bagh: Kejriwal

Speaking on the roadblock at Shaheen Bagh — the site of an anti-CAA protest led by women that has been raging for over a month, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP does not want to open the stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road as the saffron party is doing “dirty politics” over it. He said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and “if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour”.

Kejriwal’s remarks hold importance as Shaheen Bagh has emerged as the centre of anti-CAA protests in New Delhi. With the BJP firm on pushing ahead with the CAA process, party leaders have been critical about the indefinite protest at Shaheen Bagh. Amit Shah had also said “there should be no Shaheen Bagh” in Delhi.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.

