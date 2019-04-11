Toggle Menu
Kejriwal alleges Pak wants riots across India that’s why they’re ‘helping’ Modi win polls

Speaking to a group of foreign journalists in Pakistan, Khan, according to a Reuters report, said that if the Congress leads the next government, it may be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Pakistan is ‘helping’ Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged that Pakistan and their Prime Minister Imran Khan want riots to spread across India and that’s why they are openly ‘helping’ Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. “Pakistan and (prime minister) Imran Khan want riots to spread in India. That is why Pakistan is openly helping Modi to become the prime minister again. What Pakistan could not achieve in 70 years, their friend Modi has managed to pull off in five years – damaging India’s brotherhood,” he said on Twitter.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet by the BJP which quoted their party president saying they “will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs” with respect to the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The AAP leader’s tweet also comes after Imran Khan had said that there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and “some kind of settlement in Kashmir” if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to a group of foreign journalists in Pakistan, Khan, according to a Reuters report, had said that if the Congress leads the next government, it may be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right. “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” he said.

Seizing on Khan’s remarks, the opposition parties, including the Congress and the CPI (M), said a vote for PM Modi is a vote for Pakistan. The Congress also said Pakistani premier Khan’s remarks reflect that Pakistan has “officially allied” with Modi, PTI had reported.

