Arunachal cash seizure: EC says no confirmation on whether cars were from Pema Khandu convoy

TWO DAYS after an Election Commission (EC) team seized Rs 1.8 crore from two vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh, the poll panel said on Thursday that it had “no confirmation” yet on whether the cars belonged to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s convoy.

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told reporters that any action on the Commission’s part in the matter will be taken after studying the detailed report submitted by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) of Arunachal Pradesh Kangki Darang told reporters on Wednesday that one of the vehicles searched by the EC’s flying squad belonged to the BJP candidate from the Mebo Assembly seat, Danggi Perme’s son Christopher. The flying squad had seized Rs 1 crore from this car.

Interestingly, the two cars in question, at the time of the search, were parked at the Pasighat government guest house where Chief Minister Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and state BJP president Tapir Gao spent the night.

The money was seized on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Pasighat on Wednesday after Congress workers alerted poll officials in Arunachal’s East Siang district.

After the seizure, the Congress had accused BJP of indulging in ‘cash for votes’ and also questioned EC for not filing an FIR in the matter. The Congress also alleged that one of vehicles seized was part of the Chief Minister’s convoy.

Khandu later told DD News, “I totally deny this charge. This is a practice which the Congress does, not the BJP….”