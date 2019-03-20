Arunachal BJP leaders defect to NPP after not getting tickets for polls

Several BJP politicians in Arunachal Pradesh, who did not get a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, joined the National People’s Party (NPP) late on Tuesday.

Among the new entrants are at least six sitting MLAs and two ministers.

Arunachal Pradesh’s 60-member House goes to polls in April — simultaneously with the general elections. Click for more election news

The NPP, an ally of the BJP in the Northeast, leads the coalition in Meghalaya and is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

NPP state spokesperson Mutchu Mithi told The Indian Express, “Around 20 BJP members and office-bearers have joined our party. Two ministers and at least eight MLAs have joined.”

Mithi said that the new joiners include Home Minister Kumar Waii, Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin, and state BJP’s general secretary Jarpom Gamlin, who had resigned on Monday .

An official list will be out on Wednesday and it will be clear who get tickets.

Gamlin pegged the number higher and told The Indian Express, “Yes, we have joined. Twelve MLAs and two cabinet ministers have joined the NPP today.”

In his resignation letter addressed to state BJP chief Tapir Gao on Monday, Gamlin had written, “…As the party has announced the ticket which is not in my favour, I am in a precarious position torn between the party and and my supporters. After much thought, I have decided that I cannot let down the expectations of my supporters who have reposed faith in me.”

He said that although the party was “well aware” of his work in the constituency, he was denied a ticket.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress had won a majority in the state, securing 42 of the 60 seats.

But the party would lose power in the state after a series of political twists, culminating in the defection of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who defected first to the People’s Party of Arunachal, and then to the BJP, and was followed by other legislators.