Arun Jaitley targets Rahul Gandhi for ‘manufacturing Court order’, says new low for Congress chief

Hours after the Supreme Court said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has “incorrectly” attributed a remark to the court, Union minister Arun Jaitley Monday targeted him for “manufacturing a Court order for political propaganda”. Calling it a new low for the Congress chief, he said, “the lower he sinks, the higher we rise”.

“Truth holds together. Falsehood falls apart. Rahul Gandhi needs to learn this preliminary lesson of public discourse,” Jaitley tweeted. “In Rahul Gandhi’s politics, the Right to Free Speech includes the Right to Falsehood. Dynasts are also subject to the Supreme Court.

“Indian democracy does not permit them to rewrite Court orders. To manufacture a Court order for a political propaganda is a new low for Rahul Gandhi. The lower he sinks, the higher we rise,” Jaitley added.

— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 15, 2019

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over Rahul’s comment that the “Supreme Court has said chowkidaar chor hai” in its verdict on Rafale deal documents.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said Monday: “We make it clear views attributed to this court by Rahul Gandhi in media or public on Rafale verdict have been incorrectly attributed.”

It sought an explanation from Rahul before the next hearing on April 23.