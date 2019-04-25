‘Obviously, she chickened out of contest’: Arun Jaitley on Priyanka Gandhi not fighting polls from Varanasi

Union minister Arun Jaitley Thursday mocked the Congress for their choice of the candidate from Varanasi, saying that he was “disappointed” by the party’s decision of not fielding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress fielded Ajai Rai from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, who had come third behind Modi and Arvind Kejriwal in the 2014 general elections.

In a Facebook post titled ‘Refuge in Wayanad and a Refuge Away From Varanasi – The Story of a Family Dynasty’, Jaitley said, “The build-up of the last two weeks had been that Priyanka would be fielded against the Prime Minister. She rejoiced in giving daily bytes to the media that she was ready to take on the Prime Minister. Her brother (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) claimed that the party was building up the suspense for an eventual thriller.

“Obviously, she quietly chickened out of the contest. I am deeply disappointed with the Congress party’s decision of not fielding Priyanka from Varanasi,” Jaitley wrote in the Facebook post.

Jaitley said the myth propagated by the Congress that ‘Priyanka will make a difference’ has been debunked now.

Comparing developmental works in Amethi and Rae Bareli — the traditional constituencies of Gandhis — with Varanasi, Jaitley said, “The cards are out in the open for public scrutiny. The Gandhis must introspect the plight of Amethi and Rae Bareli in the last forty years and compare it to what the prime minister has done in Varanasi in the past five years”.

Jaitley said several development works, including the building of highways, arterial roads and modernisation of electricity systems, have taken place in Varanasi in the last five years.

He added that had Congress fielded Priyanka against Modi, it would have given India an opportunity to decide the fate of a “tried, tested and successful leader” as against a “new political dynast”.