Arun Jaitley: No leader, no gathbandhan, Oppositon on rent-a-cause campaign

The BJP on Saturday said that the increasing differences between opposition parties and the Modi factor that was writ large across the country have favoured the ruling party in the April 11 polling.

In his blog titled ‘India’s Opposition is on a “Rent a Cause” Campaign’, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the opposition was in disarray across the states.

Observing that verbal battles between the Left, Trinamool Congress and the Congress are becoming visible increasingly, Jaitley said, “On the leadership issue, the situation looks gloomier than what I had thought. The BSP leader Mayawati, the Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee leave no stone unturned in running down the Congress President.”

“There is no leader, no Gathbandhan, no Common Minimum Programme and no real issue. Not surprisingly there are not many takers for a “failed campaign”. It is ‘Rent a Cause’ Campaign,” he said in a Facebook post.

Jaitley argued that multi-cornered contests favour the BJP. “To oust a popular Government, an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need some real issues, not fictional issues. The Opposition wasted the past two years in a run-up to the polls ‘manufacturing issues’ which didn’t exist,” he said. According to him, the Opposition’s false campaign on Rafale did not carry much weight.

Pointing out that loan waiver to industrialists was a lie, and the EVM as an instrument of rigging was a bigger lie, Jaitley said: “The First Phase of voting is over. The ‘Modi’ factor was writ large across the country. (BJP President) Amit Shah’s challenge to the BJP workers to prepare for a 50 per cent voting target in the BJP stronghold states even where there are opposition alliances seems coming through.”

“One day BJP is accused of whipping up war hysteria, the other day it is dubbed as pro-Pakistan. One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree!” Jaitley said. The minister alleged that there is no running thread in the Opposition’s campaign which connects what is being said today or what has been said over the last several months.