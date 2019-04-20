Arjun from Kurukshetra: INLD fields another member of Chautala clan

Toggle Menu
Abhay Chautala with other INLD leaders (File/Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Friday paved way for the launch of yet another member of the Chautala clan in the electoral politics, naming Arjun Chautala, the son of party secretary general Abhay Chautala, as candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

The party also announced names of two ex-servicemen, who too will make their electoral debut from the Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituencies.

With this the INLD has announced candidates on nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana that goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Of these, eight are debutants. The ninth is the lone party MP, Charanjeet Singh Rori, who has been renominated from Sirsa.

The party is yet to name a candidate for Gurgaon parliamentary constituency.

Arjun is from the fourth generation of the Chautala clan to enter the electoral ring. His cousins Dushyant Singh Chautala and Digvijay Chautala — sons of Arjun’s uncle Ajay Singh Chautala — have contested elections.

Arjun’s debut on the big stage won’t be easy. The ruling BJP in state has nominated party MLA Nayab Saini from Kurukshetra. The Congress and the JJP-AAP alliance are yet to name their candidates.

