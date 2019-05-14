Are you saying Modi is a dictator: Divya Spandana to Arun Jaitley over Mamata meme controversy

Union minister Arun Jaitley’s dictator jibe on the Mamata Banerjee meme controversy drew a sharp reaction from Congress social media head Divya Spandana on Tuesday.

Responding to the arrest of BJP’s youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma for allegedly posting a morphed image of Chief Minister Banerjee on social media, Jaitley had tweeted, “Humour, wit, sarcasm survive in a free society. They have no place in autocracies. Dictators laugh at people. They don’t like people laughing at them. Bengal, today is a case in point.”

Humour, wit, sarcasm survive in a free society. They have no place in autocracies. Dictators laugh at people. They don’t like people laughing at them. Bengal, today is a case in point. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 14, 2019

Hitting back at Jaitley, Spandana, who is the Congress’ social media head, said: “Jaitley ji, I agree with you but how come I was charged with sedition for this meme on Modi? Are you saying Modi is a dictator?”

Jaitley ji, I agree with you but how come I was charged with sedition for this meme on Modi? Are you saying Modi is a dictator? https://t.co/kPysOKWey5 pic.twitter.com/DisMzC2itN — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 14, 2019

Spandana was referring to a meme in which Modi is adding finishing touches to his wax statue with “chor (thief)” written on the forehead of the statue.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of BJP’s youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma on bail. The top court, however, directed Sharma to tender a “written apology” at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme on Banerjee saying that freedom of speech of an individual ends when it infringes upon others’ rights.

Sharma was arrested on May 10 and charged under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act on a complaint by a local Trinamool Congress leader Vibhas Hazra.