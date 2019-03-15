BJP seals pact with Apna Dal in UP, Anupriya Patel to contest from Mirzapur

With the 2019 Lok Sabha election drawing closer, the Apna Dal Friday entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party will contest two seats in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce the alliance, saying: “With the resolution of the “Phirekbaar Modi sarkaar”, the ‘BJP-Apna Dal’ alliance would fight Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.” He also said that Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel would be in the fray from Mirzapur constituency whereas, in the other constituency, leaders from both parties would contest.

Anupriya Patel, daughter of Sonelal Patel, is the patron of Apna Dal (S), which is a breakaway from the parent party Apna Dal. Her father was a popular leader in eastern UP and Bundelkhand, especially among Kurmis. Anupriya had earlier won from Mirzapur by 2.19 lakh votes.

Extending her gratitude to Amit Shah for the tie-up, Patel tweeted that the issues raised by the party workers had been addressed and the alliance had been saved from being broken. She said the Apna Dal was committed to making Narendra Modi the prime minister once again.

Two months ago, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) president Mayawati had announced a seat-sharing tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state. However, post the declaration of the tie-up, nearly 15 prominent BSP leaders switched sides to BJP. Among the BSP leaders who have joined the BJP include a state minister and those who have played key organisational roles in the party.

Meanwhile, BJP still maintains that they have kept their doors open for new leaders who will get them more votes post the BSP-SP alliance which has threatened its majority in a crucial state.