India as a State does not have a religion…our agenda is social justice, and we raise only that: Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel

One of the only two allies of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election, the Apna Dal (S) brings to the table the Kurmi vote and a good showing in the past two polls as an NDA partner. As leader of the party and a Union minister, Anupriya Patel has marched ahead of the rival faction of the Apna Dal led by her mother. In the alliance with the BJP too, the 40-year-old has tried to chart her own course, fielding a Muslim candidate (the NDA’s sole one in the state) and underlining that the community is not a pariah for it.

Anupriya Patel talks to Liz Mathew on the UP election, the role of caste equations and her party’s relations with the BJP:

What is your reading of the UP polls, which have entered the third phase?

The mood of the voter is very clear. In the phases that are already over, they have voted in favour of the NDA, including in Rampur’s Suar Tanda constituency where we fielded Haider Ali Khan against Abdullah Azam. The enthusiasm indicates that people have voted for the development which the NDA government brought about in five years.

The Assembly poll is being seen as caste vs religion. Do you agree?

You can never deny the impact of caste equations. But when the government has pushed development, people from every community and caste want to see the state growing because it brings opportunities to every individual. The government’s welfare measures, massive infrastructure development… the aspirations of every caste and community have been fulfilled.

Will the exit of leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya and others from the NDA split the OBC votes?

This is a narrative some want… But my take is that these are people who enjoyed the privilege of being ministers in the NDA, (and) quit right before the elections!… Had they had any issue related to the welfare of OBCs, the exit could have taken place another time.

Has their exit also given the Apna Dal, with its influence among OBCs, more bargaining power within the NDA? And will this last after the elections?

First of all, I object to the use of the term bargaining for smaller parties. Bigger parties are hard bargainers, so the term should be used for bigger parties. Our alliance with the BJP is very stable. This is the fourth election we are contesting together… We have had differences, but I would say, whenever we have raised any issues of concern which relate to our ideology, these have been addressed. Like reservation for NEET in the all-India quota, the Prime Minister took note of it. Whenever we are at loggerheads with the BJP, it is something about the welfare of marginalised sections.

But the BJP also inducted you as a minister only ahead of the UP elections?

Smaller parties have their own strengths, aspirations which bigger parties are not able to fulfill… That discomfort will always be there because a national party would never want a regional party to come into existence… But when we come together it’s like 1 and 1 is 11. The synergy has a big effect and unexpected impact. You delete the Apna Dal from this alliance and assess the BJP’s situation prior to it. The same goes regarding the Apna Dal. Both need each other and have to keep accommodating each other’s interests.

In Eastern UP, you have considerable support. Did you get a fair deal in seat-sharing?

We were able to increase our share from 11 seats to 18. We have beautifully distributed the seats across the length and breadth of UP.

How do you see the hijab row?

Honestly, this is not the time to say anything on it and fan the controversy.

You are the only woman minister from the allies in this government. Is there an attempt to browbeat Muslim women?

Since this is election time, I would not like to add fuel to the fire. But I want to add this: the country will run as per the provisions of the Constitution, and the NDA government is committed to the empowerment of women. The Constitution guarantees minimum rights to everybody and there are duties too.

You have been vocal about a caste census. But the BJP government seems reluctant about it.

I stand by what I said… India’s social fabric is governed by different castes and sub-castes. It’s important to make a right scientific assessment of the castes and sub-castes, which is why a caste census is extremely important. We have entered the Amrut Kal (golden period), there is no reason for us to run away from the reality of our social fabric.

Have you raised issues on which you disagree, like its leaders’ remarks against minorities, with the BJP?

We do raise issues. The BJP has a bigger set-up… and for them to reach a consensus, it might take a lot of time because there may be differences of opinion. But if there is merit in a particular case, the national leadership takes it seriously.

My party politics does not revolve around religion, it has always stood for social justice. So when it comes to an issue pertaining to the cause of a disadvantageous section, we always raise it. Some issues get sorted out. For others it might take time because social justice is a larger agenda. I have raised caste census, creation of a separate OBC ministry, the constitution of All India Judicial Services and anomalies in the state-level competitive examination in which SC/STs and OBC candidates have to secure higher cut-offs in comparison to candidates from the open category… In the end, I would say democracy is a game of numbers and we are restricted because of our numerical position. If it rises, my intervention would become stronger.

My party politics does not revolve around religion at all. India as a State does not have a religion and everyone has the freedom and liberty to pursue any religion they want. Our agenda is social justice, and we raise only that.