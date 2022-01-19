Aparna Yadav, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, joins BJP

In a massive blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The switch by Aparna, who is married to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s half-brother Prateek Yadav, to the BJP comes just days after a slew of ministers and MLAs from the ruling party in the state joined the Samajwadi Party.

In 2017, Aparna unsuccessfully contested the UP Assembly elections from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. She was defeated by the BJP’s candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

On Tuesday night, Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav tweeted that Aparna will be joining the party in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Last week, several rebel BJP leaders, including former UP ministers Dara Singh Chauhan, Dharam Singh Saini and Swami Prasad Maurya, joined the SP. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the party in the presence of Akhilesh.