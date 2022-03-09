Aonla (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Aonla (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Aonla Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dharam Pal Singh. The Aonla seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Aonla ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

aonla Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Devendra Maithil IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 21,50,478 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmpal Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 69 Rs 2,93,67,373 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jeeraj Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 2,55,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 5,43,294 ~ 5 Lacs+ Laxman Prasad BSP 1 12th Pass 66 Rs 74,24,000 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Makkhan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 46,96,801 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mueenuddin Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 88,70,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omveer INC 6 Graduate 42 Rs 6,60,35,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 20,20,418 ~ 20 Lacs+ Pt. Radha Krishan Sharma SP 0 Graduate 55 Rs 4,42,52,222 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh Maurya AAP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 21,30,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivadas Verma Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Aonla candidate of from Dharam Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Aonla Election Result 2017

aonla Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharam Pal Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,37,64,085 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Agam Kumar Maurya BSP 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 93,15,009 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,541 ~ 4 Lacs+ Hariom Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,60,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Saxena Jan Jan Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 4,96,30,300 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 69,55,000 ~ 69 Lacs+ Raj Pal Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 1,03,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rakhi Rani IND 0 Not Given 0 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sidhraj Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 1,96,52,460 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,11,542 ~ 9 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Aonla candidate of from Dharam Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Aonla Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Aonla Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.