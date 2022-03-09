Anupshahr (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Anupshahr (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Anupshahr Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sanjay. The Anupshahr seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Anupshahr ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

anupshahr Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anita Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 25,45,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhupendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,51,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 62,00,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ Gajendra Singh INC 0 Literate 51 Rs 13,73,86,296 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 3,84,56,887 ~ 3 Crore+ Harendra Singh AAP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,48,03,441 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hukam Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 65,67,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 32,30,990 ~ 32 Lacs+ K.K. Sharma NCP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 4,63,46,200 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshvar BSP 2 8th Pass 60 Rs 4,18,20,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rashmi SHS 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 29,80,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sakir Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 62,50,000 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Sharma BJP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 3,51,86,343 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 64,04,523 ~ 64 Lacs+ Satendera Singh IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 26,91,600 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Anupshahr candidate of from Sanjay Uttar Pradesh. Anupshahr Election Result 2017

anupshahr Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sanjay BJP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 2,51,14,226 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 61,04,523 ~ 61 Lacs+ Archana Singh IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 3,47,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gajendra Singh BSP 0 Literate 42 Rs 8,92,40,299 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 46,05,308 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hoshiyar Singh RLD 1 12th Pass 71 Rs 1,16,00,952 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,74,018 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jagmal Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 13,21,42,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Nepal Singh Rashtriya Kranti Party 0 Literate 67 Rs 11,02,700 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Sanjay Sharma IND 0 Literate 38 Rs 1,03,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Syed Himayat Ali SP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 12,25,98,107 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 8,52,956 ~ 8 Lacs+ V. K. Singh IND 3 Post Graduate 65 Rs 87,17,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Anupshahr Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Anupshahr Assembly is also given here..