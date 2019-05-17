I’m a voice without joining any party: Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday said he had been approached by many parties in the past to field him in elections but he loves acting and is happy being a “voice without joining any party”. In an exclusive interview with Chandigarh Newsline, Anupam said, “You never say never. Maybe next election I’ll think (of contesting elections).”

When asked if he was offered the ticket anytime, the actor who was here in Chandigarh to campaign for his wife Kirron Kher said, “Indirectly every time. Not only from this party but also other parties. Now other parties have stopped approaching me for ticket. Otherwise, in last 20 years, every election I have been approached somehow or the other. They first send message through some people, then they gauge whether you are interested. But I love acting. I am a voice without joining any party. That is my power. Aaj mujhe koi kuch nahi keh sakta but you never know at what stage of life. Right now it is so wonderful to be able to inspire people. I am a people’s person and like to inspire them.”

On Kirron Kher who is contesting polls for the second time, he said that choosing between Kirron Kher and Pawan Bansal is like choosing between him and Virat Kohli.

“Credibility of Kirron kher cannot be questioned. Her honesty, her straightforwardness… there is no question about that. I have been married to the lady for the last 34 years. We may have our own issues, the husband-wife issues which are there. But when it comes to honesty, commitment, dedication, it is always 100 per cent from her whatever she has done, be it in Parliament or her work for the city,” Anupam said.

“Between Bansal and Kher, she should win hands down. We have a person full of corruption (Pawan Bansal). You don’t have to be an Einstein to discover who is a better candidate between Bansal and Kher. It is just like asking between me and Virat who is a better batsman.” He stated that she doesn’t even have any kind of “aarop on her”. “Brashtachar bilkul nahi karti. She doesn’t believe in corruption. We live in a rented accommodation in Mumbai, do you know?” he stated.

When told not even once Prime Minister Narendra Modi took her name while addressing a rally, Anupam said, “Everyone knows who is the candidate. That is completely a non-issue. The party has made her the candidate and Modiji is aware of it. She is sitting on the stage. I don’t think that this is an issue at all.”

Replying to a query that she got the ticket because of him, he said, “Yeh sab haare hue logon ki thinking hai. Husband ne ticket dilayi. Haare hue log hi issi tarah ki baat karte hain. Those people are saying this who are accused of bharashtachar.”

He stated that he is not a relative of Modi. “We may not agree with his (Modi’s) temperament, that he doesn’t talk, is arrogant. People may have an issue but he is someone who makes you feel proud of your country,” he said.

“Other people have just one agenda. Let’s remove him,” he said. The actor said that he will be delighted to know what is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s vision. “I will be delighted to know what is their vision of India. Tomorrow Rahul comes up with a road map, this is my scheme, this is how I will get fighter jets… I am not a spokesperson of any party but spokesperson of truth,” he stated.