Anupam Kher: I am sure PM Modi will resolve problems of Kashmiri Pandits

Actor Anupam Kher, husband of incumbent BJP MP Kirron Kher, on Tuesday addressed a gathering at Grain Market, Sector 26, Chandigarh. At the meeting, he highlighted national issues stating that the slogan, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, was heard only from mouths of BJP workers and leaders.

He further states, “This slogan is will not be raised in any other rally of another political party. The slogan comes from our hearts.”

Kher refrained from naming the Congress candidate from Chandigarh seat and his wife’s competitor, Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Kher, who arrived half an hour late, raised national issues, including the issue of Kashmiri pandits. He said, “Being a Kashmiri pandit, I know the sentiments when you are a refugee in your own country. I am sure PM Narendra Modi will resolve this problem also.”

Talking on issue of absence of sheds for vegetable vendors, Anupam Kher pointed towards the people assembled before the stage and said, “I promise you (vegetable traders, sellers) that your problems will resolve in the next one year.”

Though the organisers had placed around 100 chairs for the people, visitors, mostly vegetable vendors, preferred to stand near the stage. After the speech, Kher shook hands of vendors sitting under the shade.

Earlier in the morning, Kher also met morning walkers at Sukhna Lake.