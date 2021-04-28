Anubrata Mondal put under ‘strict surveillance’

The Election Commission of India has put senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal under strict surveillance as the district is set to go to the polls on April 29 in the last phase of polling in Bengal. According to the order issued by the ECI, the action has been taken based on “serious complaints and feedback received from several sources and report of the DEO and SP, Birbhum.

“The Commission has directed that Anubrata Mondal, District President of AITC, Birbhum, should be kept under strict surveillance of Executive Magistrate and CAPF, round the clock from 5.00pm of 27th April 2021 till 7.00 am of April 30, 2021, for ensuring free and fair elections,” read the order.

Mondal was kept under surveillance even during Assembly Elections in 2016 and Lok Sabha Elections in 2019.

“Videography to be arranged with date time stamping. The team constituted for this purpose should be comprised of CAPF personnel under a local magistrate,” further read the order. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the ECI on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Firhad Hakim. According to the EC, they got a complaint from the BJP referring to a Facebook link, wherein it was alleged that Firhad Hakim, Candidate of All India Trinamool Congress from 158-Kolkata Port AC, has “incited violence” and “encouraged his supporters to attack BJP workers”.

ECI said the statement by Firhad Hakim, was examined and was found to be in violation of the model code of conduct.

“The Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your stand within 24 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which the Election Commission of India shall take a decision without further reference to you,” read the order.