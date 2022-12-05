scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘Anti-party activities’: BJP suspends 27 party workers in Mahisagar

The “disciplinary action” against the members came immediately after voting in Phase 2 of Assembly polls concluded.

Several other office-bearers of the party, including heads of various party cells in the district, were also suspended. (file)
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday suspended 27 party workers, including four elected representatives of the local bodies, from its Mahisagar district unit, for allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities.

Among the 27 suspended members are Shamna taluka panchayat member Amit Patel, Bhoja taluka panchayat member Bhavna Patel, Virniya taluka panchayat member Mahendra Patel, Lunavada municipality member Binita Doshi, Khanpur APMC chairman Bhula Soma Patel and Lunawada APMC chairman Govind Patel.

Several other office-bearers of the party, including heads of various party cells in the district, were also suspended.

According to a release from the Mahisagar district unit of the BJP, the party has “video evidence” of the anti-party activities by the leaders, and they were suspended from the post and the party as per the directions of the state executive.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:08:39 pm
