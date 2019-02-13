Anti-graft campaign to pick up speed: Narendra Modi in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said on Tuesday that his government’s “campaign against corruption would pick up speed to rid the country of the corrupt”. He added that “every honest person in the country trusts this chowkidar”.

The Prime Minister was in Kurukshetra for Swachh Shakti 2019, an event to recognise the leadership role played by rural women in the Swachh Bharat Mission. On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone of four projects and inaugurated two projects, coming up in different parts of Haryana, through digital link.

Addressing a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi said that even in Haryana the corrupt are afraid of the probe being initiated by investigating agencies. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra are facing several land-related cases.

“Jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai (Those who are corrupt are upset with Modi),” the Prime Minister said.

Calling the opposition alliance — Mahagathbandhan — a Maha-milawat, the Prime Minister said that the Opposition parties were competing with each other in abusing him and intimidating investigating agencies and courts of law.

“Be assured, this chowkidar is not going to be afraid due to their threats or abuses. I will neither stop nor bow down,” Modi said, adding that he had people’s blessings with him for his fight against corruption.

He lauded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar “for successful implementation of various women-related schemes and programmes and results that the government achieved in the state”.

The Prime Minister reminded farmers about his government’s announcement for Rs 6,000 per month annual support to those who had less than five acres of land.