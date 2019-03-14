Another Telangana Congress MLA to jump ship, join TRS

The Congress in Telangana Thursday appeared headed for another setback ahead of Lok Sabha elections, with one more party MLA meeting TRS Working President KT Rama Rao and expressing intention to join the State’s ruling party.

Sources in the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao confirmed that Kandala Upender Reddy, MLA from Palair, conveyed willingness to join the party.

In recent days, five Congress MLAs had announced their decision to join the TRS. A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA, had also announced move to shift loyalty to the TRS.

On December 7, 2018, Assembly polls in Telangana, Reddy had defeated the then Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao (TRS).

The TRS had won 88 seats and the Congress 19 in the 119-member House in the last Assembly poll.