Another saffron sunrise on the cards in the Northeast

In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won seven seats and the Congress had won three. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats and the remaining seat went to an Independent candidate.

Overall, in the Northeast too, the exit polls by various agencies predicted a BJP dominance.

Exit polls on Sunday indicated a windfall for the BJP and its allies will emerge with majority seats in Assam. The state accounts for 14 of the 25 seats from the Northeast.

A poll by news channel NDTV gave 9 seats to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 4 to the Congress and the remaining seat to ‘others’.

Meanwhile, the Times Now-VMR exit poll gave the Congress and AIUDF together seven seats and reduced the BJP to six, and gave one to ‘others’.

Today’s Chanakya’s poll gave the BJP and allies 10 seats, the Congress three and others, one.

The CNN News 18-IPSOS Exit Poll put the BJP and allies at 8-10, the Congress at 2-4 and the AIUDF 2.

“This vote is for nationalism. For PM Modi and against the politics of appeasement,” Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told a television channel.

Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar told The Indian Express, “We are hopeful of performing better than last election. Lets see the results on May 23.”

