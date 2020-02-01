Another round of Pak politics as Manoj Tiwari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal trade charges

Hitting out at the claim, Kejriwal said the Delhi assembly election is an internal matter of India and interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated. Hitting out at the claim, Kejriwal said the Delhi assembly election is an internal matter of India and interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated.

A fresh row broke out between the AAP and BJP ahead of the Delhi polls, with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleging that a Pakistani minister is seeking votes for AAP.

“A Pakistani minister is campaigning and seeking votes for AAP. Pakistan is happy as Kejriwal is running their agenda,” alleged Tiwari.

Hitting out at the claim, Kejriwal said the Delhi assembly election is an internal matter of India and interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated. “Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” the AAP chief said in a tweet.

Tiwari was referring to a tweet by Pakistani minister Fawad Hussain. “People of India must defeat Modimadness, under pressure to lose another state elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering region…,” said Hussain in the tweet.

Tiwari also accused Kejriwal of extending support to the “tukde tukde gang”. Earlier, BJP leaders had lashed out at the CM and his deputy Manish Sisodia, saying they “stood with” protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App