Another four days and Cong gundaraj will end: Sukhbir

Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said the ‘gunda raj’ of the Congress party would end in four days as the Punjabis were gearing up to install a pro-farmer and pro-poor alliance government of the SAD-BSP.

Addressing a gatherings in favour of party candidates Parkash Chand Garg at Dhuri, Kulwant Singh Keetu in Barnala and Kabir Das in Nabha, Sukhbir said rather than giving anything to Punjabis, the Congress government had snatched facilities given by the previous SAD government.

Sukhbir Badal said the Congress party could not be trusted to keep any promise made to Punjabis because it had not implemented any of the promises made by Capt Amarinder Singh in 2017.

“The Congress party promised a complete loan waiver to farmers, jobs in each household, Rs 2,500 unemployment allowance and increase in the old age pension. It did not keep any of these promises”.

Badal said forget implementing promises made to people, even ongoing benefits were scaled down or scrapped altogether. He said the Congress government had scrapped lakhs of blue cards which entitled the poor to subsidised ration.

Speaking about CM Charanjit Channi, the SAD president said as Cabinet minister for nearly five years, Channi never questioned the injustice done to scheduled caste students whose scholarship funds were “embezzled” by his colleague.