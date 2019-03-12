Another congress MLA quits party: Two Gujarat Congress MLAs join BJP

The Congress in Gujarat on Monday lost two more of its MLAs to the BJP with three party legislators crossing over to the BJP in the last four days.

Vallabh Dharaviya, who had won from Jamnagar (Rural) Assembly seat on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Assembly polls, resigned as an MLA and also from the party, to join the BJP within hours.

Parsottam Sabariya, who had resigned as an MLA of Dhrangadhra constituency last week, also joined the BJP along with Dharaviya in the presence of its senior leaders I K Jadeja and K C Patel.

With this, the total strength of Congress in Gujarat Assembly has reduced to 71.

Both Sabariya and Dharaviya alleged that they quit the Congress because of “internal fighting” in the party, and due to the “development oriented politics of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah”.

Sabariya, who is out on bail for allegedly taking bribe from an accused in an irrigation scam in October last year, said he joined the BJP on his own and was not under any pressure. “I have joined BJP only because of the party’s development oriented ideology,” Sabariya said, denying any pressure.

Sabariya, who belongs to the Koli community, said the criminal case against him is a legal matter and “it should not be clubbed with his decision to join the BJP”. “The law will take its own course. I am out on bail, and I am confident that I will prove my innocence in the case,” Sabariya said.

“The reason for quitting the Congress is internal dissension in the party because of which I was unable to work. I have taken this step to give voice to the issues of public and for their development…I will remain with BJP for the rest of my life,” he added.

Dharaviya, on the other hand, said the BJP was his “gotra” and he had returned to his roots. He said in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was unhappy with the BJP. “Under some circumstances, Raghavjibhai (Patel) joined the BJP. And the Congress wanted to have an able candidate who can win (Assembly) election against Raghavjibhai. I did not demand a ticket from the Congress. Since I was in public life, I thought of trying to serve the people. And therefore, I fought the Assembly election,” Dharaviya said.

“After joining the Congress, I realised that it is a party of ‘parivarvaad’ which is looting the country. There is nothing like interest of the country or of the state in it. There was a lot of infighting among the state-level leaders,” he said.

Dharaviya said he did not join the BJP for power or money, and added that he would not fight the Lok Sabha election. —With inputs from ENS, Rajkot