Another case filed against Azam Khan for poll code violation, 14th this month

Khan was the chief guest at a meeting held on Thursday on the occasion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's anniversary at Safini village in Rampur where he allegedly made the 'objectionable statements'.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Express photo: Vishal Srivstav/File)

An FIR was lodged against senior SP leader and SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Rampur, Mohammad Azam Khan, for violating the model code of conduct. He allegedly made objectionable comments against the district administration and police while delivering a speech at Shahabad area of Rampur on Thursday. This is the 14th case lodged against Khan this month.

Khan was the chief guest at a meeting held on Thursday on the occasion of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s anniversary at Safini village in Rampur where he allegedly made the ‘objectionable statements’. The case has been lodged against Khan and two organisers of the event — Jai Prakash Sagar and Radhey Shyam Rahi — under IPC sections 171 G (false statement in connection with an election), 341 (wrongful restraint), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), said acting station house officer of Shahabad police station, Afsar Mohammad. Police also invoked 125 Representation of People Act against them. The organisers have also been booked for not obtaining permission to invite Khan in the function, said District Magistrate, Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

According to the FIR, Khan said, “Itna maara hai police ne ek varg ke logo ko… mahilo ki pait me dande ghusede… varg vishesh ke logo ka apmaan kiya hai….SP aur DM ne apne hatho se maara… dukaandar aur saaman kharedne walo ko mara… maal loota… ekv varg ke logo par kahar dha diya…. maar maar kar bura haal kar diya…. ek varg ka vote na pade. Do lakh voto ke mulzim hai zila prashasan (Police beat up people from one community, impaled stick in women’s stomach and also insulted them. The SP and DM, too, thrashed them. Both, shopkeepers and the customers, were beaten up. The district administration is blamed for two lakh votes [not being cast]).”

The FIR alleged that Khan and an organiser, Radhey Shyam, tried to instigate the public against the police and the district administration officials in the name of religion. Khan, despite being a Lok Sabha candidate, violated the mode code of conduct by attending a religious event, the FIR alleged.

Polling was held on Rampur seat on April 18.

