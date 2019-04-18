Another Bangla actor ‘campaigns for TMC’, BJP complains to EC

The BJP on Wednesday submitted a letter to the Election Commission complaining against Bangladeshi national and television actor Gaazi Noor, accusing him of campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidate Saugata Roy. The letter was submitted a day after another Bangladeshi actor’s business visa was cancelled following BJP’s complaints, after he was allegedly seen taking part in a campaign organised by the TMC.

Advertising

BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “It has come to our notice that yet another Bangladeshi national Gaazi Noor has been campaigning for TMC candidate Saugata Roy in the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. To substantiate our allegation, we have submitted a video clip, in which he was seen close to Saugata Roy’s vehicle and also walking with TMC leader Madan Mitra. He is a well-known face in the Bengali television industry.”

“Not only this act is in complete violation of visa terms, which makes a foreigner an illegal person in India, but this is yet another case of a foreigner actively influencing the electoral process of India’s highest lawmaking body — Lok Sabha. This is a gross violation of the very basics of democratic structure. Gazi Noor has clearly violated the visa regulations. The visa rules specially provides for action against foreign national and the sponsoring person or agency,” reads the letter submitted by the BJP. The party has also demanded the cancellation of Roy’s candidature.

“We have just received the complaint, we will look into it,” said a senior CEO official. However, TMC remained silent on the issue.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and issued him a leave India notice, following complaints that he had allegedly campaigned for TMC candidate Kanhaiya Agarwal in Raiganj constituency of North Bengal. The action was taken after the BJP had lodged a written complaint with the state CEO. The MHA had sought a report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata regarding possible visa violations. No visa allows a foreign national to participate in political campaigning.