Announcing 7th candidate, AAP says still open to Congress alliance

The Aam Aadmi Party’s door remains open for an alliance with the Congress but the principal Opposition party’s efforts are “limited to making statements in the media”, said AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai Sunday, after naming Balbir Singh Jakhar as the candidate for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Rai said even after the announcement of the AAP’s seventh candidate, the party was “ready for talks if the Congress has concrete ideas”.

“We never opened the door completely, neither are we shutting it completely. But we have arrived at the conclusion that the Congress does not appear serious when it comes to Delhi and the country. They say they are ready for dialogue but till date, their dialogue is limited to newspapers. Coalitions cannot be stitched through newspapers. If the Congress is serious, it should have made serious efforts and I believe that the Congress has made serious delay.

“… We continue to maintain that the parties should come together to defeat the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Par agar magar se baat nahi hoti… if the Congress is serious, we are ready for talks,” Rai said.

He added there are 35 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Goa and Chandigarh, where the AAP has its base. “These 35 seats will be crucial in the general elections but the Congress is putting up an irresponsible attitude,” Rai said.

AAP said 45-year-old Jakhar — president of the Dwarka Court Bar Association — was associated with the Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal-led India Against Corruption Movement.

He also holds the post of chairman of the co-ordination committee of the All Delhi District Court Bar Association, apart from being part of the Bar Council Of Delhi, Rohini Court Bar Association and New Delhi Bar Association.

Jakhar said: “I will campaign on the issue of full statehood. I have been a member of AAP since its inception. I was in the reckoning, but was called to the office this morning and told about the decision.” On what he would do if his ticket gets cancelled in case of a coalition, he said: “It doesn’t matter. I am a party loyalist and will always serve the party.”

Jakhar’s name was announced as the party waited for long but could not afford to lose more time owing to “Congress’ state of confusion”, Rai said.

“There was some buzz among the Muslims after Congress won in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but people have realised that it is not serious. The Congress national leadership and its state president are making contradictory claims every other day. We will go full throttle in terms of campaigning after Holi,” he said.

The Congress and BJP are yet to name candidates. The AAP’s other six candidates are Atishi (East), Dilip Pandey (Northeast), Gugan Singh Ranga (Northwest), Brijesh Goyal (New Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South) and Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk).

Rumours of a Congress-AAP coalition resurfaced last week, after the Congress decided to seek feedback from its booth-level workers on a tie-up with AAP. However, it is yet to make the outcome of the exercise public.

“There are many leaders and workers in Delhi Congress who are in favour of alliance with AAP. But a final call in this regard will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi,” AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko had said earlier.