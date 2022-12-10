Behind Anil Sharma’s 4th win, BJP dominance in Mandi, enduring legacy of Sukh Ram

Immediately after he was declared winner, for a fourth consecutive time, from Mandi Assembly constituency on Thursday, BJP’s Anil Sharma declared the “victory as a tribute to my father late Pandit Sukh Ram who had always worked for the welfare of masses and had taught me the same”.

Sukh Ram, who the Union Communications and Information Technology Minister in the P V Narasimha Rao-led Congress government from 1993 to 1996, and is largely credited with the telecom revolution in India, passed away on May 11 this year. As he campaigned and sought to buck the anti-incumbency factor, Anil, a former state minister sought votes as ‘shraddhanjali’ to Pandit Sukh Ram.

The constituency, nurtured by Sukh Ram, ensured that Anil romped home with a margin of over 10,000 votes defeating nearest Congress rival Champa Thakur.

The Mandi constituency has by and large always voted for the Sharma family, irrespective of their party affiliation.

Sukh Ram had started his political journey in 1962 when he contested as an independent and won becoming a Member of the Territorial Council (the precursor to the state Assembly). Later, he joined Congress and went on to win on its ticket from Mandi Sadar in 1967, 1972, 1977, and 1982. Sukh Ram then contested Lok Sabha election sin 1984 and won. In 1985 and 1990, BJP’s Durga Dutt and Kanhiaya Lal, respectively won from Mandi Assembly constituency. In 1993, when Sukh Ram was inducted as Communications and Information Technology Minister in the Union Cabinet, Anil contested for the first time from Mandi Sadar as Congress nominee and won. In 1996, both Sukh Rama and Anil were expelled from the Congress after the former was accused of corruption.

The father-son duo floated their own political outfit Himachal Vikas Congress and contested the 1998 Vidhan Sabha polls from Mandi Sadar, winning with a margin of more than 20,000 votes. Four more HVC candidates won and the party entered into a post-poll alliance with the

BJP and helped Prem Kumar Dhumal become CM. All five HVC MLAs were inducted as ministers.

Sukh Ram retained his Mandi seat in 2003 as HVC candidate, but ahead of 2004 Lok Sabha polls he and Anil returned to Congress. Anil again contested from Mandi in 2007 and won, repeating the feat in 2012, 2017, and 2022 — the last two on BJP ticket after his family joined BJP. It was in 2017 that BJP won nine out of 10 Assembly seats in Mandi district. The tenth went to an Independent candidate who later extended support to BJP. In 2022, the BJP retained the tally of nine seats in the district.

Mandi, it seems has not forgotten the contribution of Sukh Ram who remained one of the most influential Brahmin leaders of the hill state and remained in touch with his electorate. That he took phone connections to every corner of the district as telecom minister has also stood him in good stead.

In 1993, when Sukh Ram was in Lok Sabha, and Anil was contesting his maiden Assembly election, the Congress had projected the former as the CM face before opting for Virbhadra Singh.

In 2019, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Sukh ram had again returned to Congress and his grandson Ashray was given party ticket from Mandi parliamentary constituency, but Anil continued to stay in BJP though he had to step down from the Cabinet.

Though he stayed back in BJP, Anil was very vocal against his own party. In September this year, there were rumours that he was likely to join the Congress yet amd controversies, the saffron party fielded him from Mandi.

Considered a Congress stronghold, Mandi had started tilting towards BJP beginning 2007 when Jai Ram Thakur had become state president of the saffron party. That year, BJP won seven out of 10 seats in Mandi. In 2012, BJP and Congress shared five seats each while, in 2017 BJP’s score improved to nine.