Anil Sharma must quit party on moral grounds: BJP president Satpal Singh Satti

A day after Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Anil Sharma, who was power minister in the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet, resigned from the cabinet post, state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti demanded Saturday, that Sharma must now quit the party on moral grounds.

Former Union minister Sukh Ram’s son, Anil, is BJP MLA from Mandi. Sukh Ram, along with Anil, and his grandson Aashray Sharma had defected to the BJP ahead of the 2017 state Assembly polls.

However, the grandfather-grandson duo rejoined Congress in March this year, with Aashray being fielded as the Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Anil, who had told the Saffron party that he would neither campaign for his son, nor for BJP, had resigned from the post of Power Minister on Friday, after which party leaders, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Satti criticised Sukh Ram and his family for “playing politics of opportunism” by switching parties too often.

On Saturday, Satti said, “Anil Sharma has not only resigned from the cabinet, he has also spoken against party. Why should he then continue to be a BJP MLA from Mandi? He should quit the party since the people of Mandi had voted for him (in the 2017 state Assembly polls) because he was a BJP candidate. He must resign on moral grounds.”

In a recent interview to The Indian Express, Anil had said that he would continue to be the BJP MLA from Mandi, and shall not leave the BJP unless the party leaders removed him.

“I will continue as Mandi MLA because the people of Mandi have elected me. I will continue to serve my people in the capacity of an MLA, and I do not plan to leave the BJP. But, if I’m removed from the party then that’ll solely be the party’s decision,” he had said.

Meanwhile, on chief minister’s recommendation, Governor Acharya Dev Vrat accepted Anil’s resignation on Saturday. The portfolios, including power, that had been allotted to Anil in the Jai Ram Thakur cabinet, will now be looked after by the chief minister himself.