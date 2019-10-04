Anil Jain interview: ‘Without Modi, BJP can fight no election’

Anil Jain, BJP’s general secretary in charge of Haryana, speaks to Liz Mathew on the upcoming Assembly elections and why he thinks the party will reach its 75 plus target

Now that the candidates have been announced, what are the BJP’s prospects?

The situation in Haryana is comfortable and the BJP is going to achieve its goal i.e. 75 plus seats.

The party has dropped 11 MLAs, including two ministers. On what ground have you dropped them? Were they not performing?

The candidates are chosen on the basis of winnability. But factors like local issues and the opinion of the central leadership play a role.

The Chief Minister has said that their interests will be taken care of after the government formation?

I don’t know what he meant. Basically, we will have to take care of the interests of all regions and groups. The list is an inclusive one which has taken care of the social fabric and regional balance.

What would be the issues the party will focus on?

We were in power for five years and we have a report card. We have our Prime Minister and this time we will also present his work. The whole nation has given him the mandate. In the first 100 days, the government has created history — we have passed the law against (instant) triple talaq, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana’s population is just 2 per cent of country’s population, but 10. 6 per cent of soldiers are from the state. So, nationalist issues have a special place in their minds.

So the elections will be fought in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar?

Without Narendra Modi, the BJP can fight no election. It will be fought on both. The honest and transparent governance of the Khattar government will work in our favour…We have projected him as the Chief Minister candidate. As far as the state is concerned, he is the leader.

If you are so confident, why is the party raising issues like NRC, which has put the BJP in a fix in Assam?

See, we have no second thoughts on NRC. We are going to implement it, we are pretty clear about it. Our party president and Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that no infiltrator would be tolerated. Each of them will be identified and they will have to leave. But he has also said that no Hindu will be sent out. All refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Christians and are facing persecution in the neighbouring countries will be given citizenship…They can even become the Prime Minister in this country.

In Haryana, BJP has been focusing on non-Jat politics. Is it not divisive?

We are not at all into any labelling. We have given tickets to at least 20 Jats. We are depending on them for our victory.

You have welcomed people from different fields in the last minute and given them tickets. If the party is sure of victory, why did you do so?

The party takes people from different fields to expand its base. Haryana is a new state for us as far as organisation is concerned. We have to widen our base. People who are coming to us on the basis of ideology or because of the performance of the party’s governments, we welcome them if there is no baggage. People who are popular in their respective fields help the party expand.