Andhra Pradesh: With KC Deo, TDP may seal hold over Araku

The Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh from where six-time MP and former Congress leader V Kishore Chandra Deo is expected to be fielded by the Telugu Desam Party is dominated by tribals, mainly Gondi people. After resigning from the Congress on February 3, Deo joined the TDP on February 24. The seat is reserved for ST candidates and is the second largest constituency in the country — in the 2014 general elections, a total of 12.72 lakh people had cast their votes.

The constituency was formed in 2008 following delimitation. In 2009, Deo, who was elected on a Congress ticket, became the first MP to represent the new constituency. Deo hails from Araku’s Konda Dora royal family and was elected thrice from the Parvathipuram Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket prior to the delimitation.

The constituency includes seven Assembly segments — Araku Valley and Paderu in Visakhapatnam district; Palakonda in Srikakulam district; Kurupam, Parvathipuram and Salur in Vizianagaram district; and Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district.

The Araku Lok Sabha constituency, which was earlier a stronghold of the YSR Congress Party, is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by Kothapalli Geetha, who won the 2014 elections defeating the TDP’s G Sandyarani by 91,398 votes. Deo, fighting on a Congress ticket, had come a distant third, managing to secure only 52,884 votes. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the YSRCP had won six of the seven Assembly seats.

However, much has changed on the ground since then. Geetha resigned from the YSRCP in 2016 and floated the Jana Jagruthi Party. The party’s legislator from Araku Valley Assembly seat, Kidari Sarveswara Rao, had shifted base to join the TDP before being killed by Maoists on September 23, 2018. Following his death, Rao’s son, Sravan Kumar, then a 28-year-old IIT graduate, was appointed Minister for Health by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP’s MLA from Paderu, G Eswari, also switched to the TDP in November 2017.

The TDP’s support among tribals has increased in the last few after the party banned bauxite mining, which was a long-standing demand of locals. Also, improvement in health and education facilities and road connectivity has created some goodwill for the party among the people.