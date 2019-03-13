Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Thota Narasimham joins YSR Congress

Less than a month away from polls, Kakinada MP Thota Narasimham switched sides from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party. His wife Thota Vani also joined YSRCP, news portal Sakshi Post reported. Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections will take place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The state goes to polls on April 11.

Advertising

According to reports, Narasimham had decided to not contest the polls due to his ill-health but was expecting a ticket for Jaggampet Assembly seat for his wife. Upset over not getting the Jaggampet constituency, the leader decided to join YSR Congress party. Earlier this week, prominent Telugu actor Mohammad Ali Basha also joined YSRCP.

The YSR Congress chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy, will kick start the election campaign through ‘bus-yatra’ on Saturday from Idupulapaya. He will also announce the party’s candidates on that day. Click here for more Election news

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, is heading into polls with the disadvantage of a crushing defeat in the Telangana Assembly elections last December.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, however, is confident that the TDP government’s implementation of welfare programmes and development work in the state, will help them win. “These people know that they did not perform their duties well and won’t be given a ticket by the TDP. So they are switching sides,” he said.

Follow Election 2019 LIVE updates

In 2014, the TDP had fought the state and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the BJP. It had swept the Assembly polls, winning 103 of the 175 constituencies, while the BJP had got 4. The YSRCP had got 66 seats while the Congress had not won even one.

Advertising

In this election, none of the parties has formed any alliance. The TDP, YSRCP, Congress, BJP and actor Pavan Kalyan’s JanaSena, all are contesting individually.