Andhra Pradesh: Chief Secretary transferred for defying EC orders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha has been transferred by Election Commission, with senior IAS officer L V Subramanyam being appointed in his place.

Punetha, who retires next month, was pulled up by EC for defying orders by the EC to transfer Director General of Intelligence A B Venkateswara Rao, Kadapa SP Rahul Dev Sharma, and Srikakulam SP V Ratnam.

The EC had issued the transfer orders based on a complaint by the YSR Congress Party, which had accused the three officers of interfering in the election process and allegedly helping the ruling Telugu Desam Party.

Last week, Punetha was asked to appear before the EC to explain why the order to transfer the three officers was canceled by him, and why he had issued a circular canceling the EC’s order.

After rejecting the EC order to transfer the three IPS officers, the Andhra government had filed a petition in AP High Court in support of the Chief Secretary. But the High Court struck down Punetha’s order defying the transfers, and upheld the EC order, following which the IPS officers were transferred to non-election posts.

Subramanyam, considered a loyalist of former CM late Y S Rajashekara Reddy — YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s father — was an accused in the Emaar Properties scam in Hyderabad, which came to light during the investigation into Jagan’s disproportionate assets case by the CBI.

In its chargesheet against Jagan, the CBI stated that in lieu of getting the land at lower prices, Sunil Reddy, the financial head of Emaar Properties, diverted crores into another real estate firm which was backed by Jagan.

Subramanyam was accused of circumventing norms to allot land to Dubai-based Emaar Properties at less than market value. However, the then AP High Court acquitted him, stating that he was only following a decision taken by the council of ministers under then CM Y S Rajashekara Reddy.