Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu doubles pension amount to Rs 2,000

In a move expected to benefit more than 54 lakh people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday doubled the amount for pensioners in the state from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,000. The announcement was made by Naidu at an event in Nellore district, ahead of Telugu festival of Sankaranti, which starts from Saturday.

Advertising

With an eye on polls in Andhra Pradesh that are likely to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls, Naidu doubled the monthly pension given to old age people, widows and others. He said the new pension will be effective from January 1, and that the arrears for January will be paid in February along with the increased amount.

“In spite of facing financial crisis due to the bifurcation of the state in 2014 and non-cooperation from the Centre, the state government is committed to the welfare of poor and has decided to increase the pension. As CM, I am the first son of every family in AP and want to see a smile on the faces of all deserving pensioners,’’ Naidu said at the event.

In addition, Naidu announced distribution of land pattas (official document for ownership of land) to 60,596 women for 66,276.79 acres of land in Nellore district’s 10 constituencies. The distribution of the documents is likely to cost the state Rs 8,000 crore.

Advertising

The Chief Minister also announced distribution of sanitary napkins to 6 lakh schoolgirls studying in classes VIII, IX and X at a cost of Rs 120 crore.