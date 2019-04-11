Watch: In Andhra’s Anantapur, Jana Sena candidate smashes ‘faulty’ EVM at polling booth, arrested

Toggle Menu
Madhusudan Gupta was angry with the polling staff because the names of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies was not displayed properly.

Jana Sena candidate breaks EVM at a polling booth in Anantapur. (Source: ANI)

As polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections got underway Thursday, reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in parts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have led to protests from members of several parties.

In Andhra’s Anantapur district, a candidate belonging to the Jana Sena lost his cool over a  ‘faulty’ EVM at the polling station and smashed the machine on the ground. His act was recorded on camera and ANI news agency posted the clip.

IANS reported that the candidate, Madhusudan Gupta, has been arrested.

Gupta was reportedly angry as the names of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies were not displayed properly on the EVM.

In the video, he was heard saying, “This is totally bogus. I am taking this EVM and smashing it. Is this way you organise elections?”

Gupta had come to cast his vote at Gutti polling station, but he got upset when he saw the alleged mistake. In a fit of rage he threw the machine on the floor and damaged it. The police immediately arrested him and took him away.

