Chandrababu Naidu launches TDP’s poll campaign

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched his party’s election campaign from Tirupati after offering prayers at Venkateswara temple in Tirumala along with his family members.

Advertising

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister also addressed a workers’ meeting at Tarakarama stadium at SV University. He appealed to party activists in Chittoor district to work “with commitment” to win all the 14 Assembly and three Lok Sabha constituencies in the district. He talked about various welfare and development programmes implemented by the state government and announced that the Polavaram project would be completed and water released by July this year.

Naidu also said that he will make efforts to bring water from the Handri Neeva project to Chittoor district soon. He said if party activists work hard for 25 days, he will strive hard for their welfare over the next five years.

The TDP chief said he has the blessings of crores of people. “YSR Congress Party president Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that he used Form-7 in order to delete lakhs of (names of) voters. Imagine the situation if such people come to power. We will not spare those who are responsible for removing votes,” Naidu said.

Referring to the death of the YSRCP chief’s uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, Naidu said that his relatives and personal staff initially said the death was due to a heart attack. “People should know the facts behind the death of Vivekananda Reddy,” he said.