Anandpur Sahib: HC sets aside EC order debarring AAP candidate from contesting polls

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission (EC) to accept the nomination papers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Narinder Singh Shergill, who is contesting from Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, quashing a June 2018 order that barred him from contesting any election.

The division bench of Justices Daya Chaudhary and Sudhir Mittal in a short order passed Thursday late evening, said, “The nomination paper of the petitioner be accepted in case the same is otherwise in order. The detailed order would follow.”

On April 30, the court had ordered the Election Commission to provisionally scrutinise the nomination papers of Shergill till further orders.

Last year, Shergill was barred from contesting polls for three years for allegedly not submitting details related to expenditure incurred during the 2017 Assembly election, when he fought from the Mohali seat. The order was challenged before the high court on April 30. Shergill submitted that the order was not timely and properly intimated to him.

Senior advocate Akshay Bhan, who represented Shergill in the matter, argued before court that the accounts were submitted to the district election officer to be duly scrutinised and the officer also had agreed with the amount shown by him against all items of expenditure as required.

Shergill had submitted the nomination papers for the parliamentary constituency on April 29 and it was taken up for scrutiny on April 30, but an intimation was later sent to him that his representation had been rejected. Bhan further submitted before the court that “there is no fault of the petitioner and it cannot be a case that the petitioner did not submit accounts”.

Returning Officer, Ropar Deputy Commissioner, Sumeet Jarangal earlier in the day had rejected Shergill’s papers. “It is for the Election Commission to decide now. I am waiting for their directions. The nomination papers were provisionally rejected in the morning; by that time the court order was not available. It is a legal question now which is for the EC to clarify,” he told The Indian Express.