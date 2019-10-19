Anand Sharma on Shah’s call to rewrite history: Those who try it become history themselves

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said Friday that “history can’t be rewritten”, and that “those who attempt to rewrite it become history themselves”. Sharma’s comment comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Indian historians to “rewrite history from an Indian perspective” and credited Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for calling the 1857 rebellion as India’s first independence struggle.

Advertising

Targetting the BJP for invoking Savarkar during elections, Sharma said, “How is it that they (the BJP) remember Savarkar only during elections? They have now been in power for five years. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government (1998-2004) was also in power for six years. Inki kathni aur karni main sachai nahin hain. (There is a difference between what they say and do).” The deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was in Mumbai to campaign for the party’s candidates ahead of the Assembly polls.

Accusing the ruling party of deviating from peoples’ issues and accountability during the election campaign, Sharma said the BJP had a divisive agenda. “Every Indian is a nationalist. They (the BJP) should stop dividing the country on the nationalism debate… Sacrifices made by the Congress in the Independence struggle are well known. The party does not need a certificate from the BJP on nationalism and how to keep terror forces at bay.”

Stressing that the country, under the Congress regime, had successfully fought three wars, Sharma said, “But we have never asked votes on the achievement of our war heroes. The Army is of India, not of any political party. We are all proud of its achievements.”

Advertising

He also dared the ruling party to debate on the “core” issues of unemployment and economic slowdown. Sharma claimed that all the four engines of Indian economy – production, consumption, investment and exports — were now “shutting down”.

Claiming that unemployment rate at the start of the year was 20 per cent, the income collection (2019-20) was far behind the target, and the fiscal deficit had widened to eight per cent, the senior Congress leader said, “This government lacks vision, policy and commitment to revive economy. It only believes in bhashan (speeches) and pravachan (discourse).”

After inaugurating a two-day seminar on Skandagupta Vikramaditya, the fifth-century AD emperor, at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Shah said on Thursday: “There is a need to rewrite our history. We need to come forward to do so. The historians of the country have a big role to play. It’s our weakness that we couldn’t re-analyse our history.” Shah had also gone onto to ask historians to take a leaf out of the book of Hindu Mahasabha leader Veer Savarkar. “The uprising of 1857 wouldn’t have become a part of our history but for Veer Savarkar,” the Union Home Minister said.

Invoking the Hindutva icon for the BJP’s election campaign in Maharashtra, the BJP’s manifesto has pledged a Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Thursday, had balanced the aggressive Congress view on Savarkar — days after the party had slammed the BJP over the Bharat Ratna promise — saying it was not against Savarkar. “As far as Savarkarji is concerned, you would recall that Indiraji had issued a postal stamp commemorating Savarkarji. So we are not against Savarkarji. we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkarji patronised and stood for. As far as (the Bharat Ratna) being referred to the government. the issue will be settled by the government when his case comes before the committee which looks into these matters,” Singh had said.