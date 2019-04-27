An electoral Mahabarata, with an Arjun battling it out in Kurukshetra

With Dushyant Chautala making all efforts to woo youths and students in Haryana after forming Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), his uncle and INLD leader Abhay Chautala has launched his younger son, Arjun Chautala, in politics by fielding him from Kurukshetra constituency of Haryana.

It is being seen as an attempt of Abhay’s family to remain in limelight and keep INLD workers energetic especially when Dushyant is again contesting from Hisar while his younger brother Digvijay Chautala has been fielded against Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat. Arjun’s candidature may also be an attempt to keep the Jat voters with the party as the constituency has a sizable number of Jats apart from Saini community members.

Arjun, 26, is taking on BJP candidate and a minister in Khattar government Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra. Congress has fielded a former minister Nirmal Singh from the constituency after two-time MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal expressed unwillingness to contest the poll battle. Dushyant Chautala’s political outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has fielded a former Zila Parishad member, Jai Bhagwan Sharma alias D D Sharma, from this seat.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Arjun Chautala said, “Being a new face to the people, voters would not have any prejudice towards me. I have not uttered a single bad word against anybody.” Arjun Chautala raises issues like employment for youths and security of women. “During my campaign, I have come to know about an odd problem of farmers. Due to low level of ground water, the pumping machines of farmers which are used for tubewell purposes get damaged often. If INLD is voted to power, we will get insurance done for these machines,” said Arjun Chautala.

With Naveen Jindal not contesting election, the BJP has been claiming that Congress was unable to find willing candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. However, speaking to The Indian Express, Nirmal Singh said that the entire Congress leadership from the region was unanimous for his candidature. “Naveen Jindal is camping in Kurukshetra constituency for the past three days and holding one after another public meeting in my support,” said Nirmal Singh.

BJP’s campaign is mainly focused on transparency in governance claiming that it was providing government jobs on the basis of merit. It also claims that online transfers of employees which has almost ended “sifarish system”.

But national security appears to be a focus of the BJP campaign. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said: “The country has emerged as the fifth super power of the world due to the leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendar Modi and the strength of the people behind him.”

However, Nirmal Singh blames BJP “for spreading casteism and destroying social fabric for vote-bank politics”, an allegation strongly refuted by the BJP leaders.

However, it is believed the caste equations will play significant role in the constituency with Jats and Saini community having sizable number of voters here. After sitting MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini turned rebel and formed a new political outfit, the BJP has fielded another member of the Saini community from here. In past ten Lok Sabha elections, the Saini community members have won five times from the constituency.

In 2014, Raj Kumar Saini won from here when he had defeated INLD’s Balbir Saini by a margin of about 1.3 lakh votes. Industrialist-turned politician Naveen Jindal had finished at third place.

INLD’s Kailasho Saini (INLD) was elected from here twice in 1998-99 and 1999-2004. Gurdial Singh Saini (Janata Dal) was elected in 1989 while Manohar Lal Saini (Janata Party) had won the seat in 1980. Even after a split in INLD, its state president Ashok Arora claims that party has still strong base in Kurukshetra.