An actor’s death, a sympathy wave and three beneficiaries, Congress the biggest

Votes polled for two parties — Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Samyukt Samaj Morcha — in the February 20 Punjab election following a “sympathy wave” after actor Deep Sidhu’s death in a road accident has lent a ray of hope for the Congress as it seeks to retain power in the state.

The sympathy vote has also lent a ray of hope for SAD(A)’s Simranjit Singh Mann and the farmers’ political outfit. Mann, who had once stunned Punjab after getting elected to Lok Sabha from Sangrur in absentia in 1989, by securing over five lakh votes, and his party bagging seven out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats from the state, has emerged as the cynosure of Congress’ eyes. Congress leaders claimed that Deep Sidhu’s appeal to electorate not to vote for AAP seems to have worked.

“It was after many years that voters returned to booths of Mann’s party, especially in Malwa, a region being considered ripe for AAP. Wherever Mann’s party did not have candidates, the voters queued up for SSM candidates. All these votes would have otherwise gone to AAP and a few to Shiromani Akali Dal,” a senior Congress leader, engaged in analysing party’s exit polls, said. He added: “We are calculating that Mann’s and SSM’s candidates could have polled between 1,000 to 20,000 votes, all thanks to Deep Sidhu. If AAP’s and SAD’s votes are cut, it directly helps the Congress. This phenomenon appears to have helped Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Bhadaur. The seat could well be in our kitty, if the voting pattern is according to our calculations.”

Mann is contesting from Amargarh, a seat represented by Congress’s Surjit Singh Dhiman. His party has fielded 83 candidates across the state.

“With Deep Sidhu’s death, Mann is suddenly back in reckoning. He may throw up a surprise this time by getting considerable votes. And it will be directly beneficial for the Congress,” a leader from Malwa said.

Mann, a former IPS officer had quit service in protest against Operation Blue Star. After getting a huge mandate from people, he had not entered the Parliament for swearing in as he was not allowed to carry a sword inside. After that his vote share came down to less than 5,000 in previous elections. In 2017, his party was reduced to a vote share of 0.3% — much lower than NOTA’s 0.7%.

From the exit polls, the Congress is also analysing that at least 50 per cent of SC votes may have consolidated to Congress only for naming Channi as the CM candidate. “That may have turned the Hindu and Jat Sikh votes away also. That is to be seen. Let us see if we reach the magic number of 59 or not,” said a party leader while others said they were confident of a repeat. All other political parties in fray are also claiming that they would be victorious. Those include SAD and AAP. While SAD is banking on its committed vote bank, it is also hoping that the Dera Sacha Sauda votes would help them improve their tally. SAD and BJP have made it clear that they were open for post poll alliance.

AAP leaders have also been saying that they would form the government.”We will get 80 seats. It will be an overwhelming victory,” said an AAP leader.