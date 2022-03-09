Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Amroha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Mehboob Ali. The Amroha seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Amroha ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

amroha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akbar Ali IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 10,61,055 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Islam AAP 0 Literate 49 Rs 1,02,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,50,581 ~ 40 Lacs+ Mehboob Ali SP 1 12th Pass 69 Rs 7,86,72,141 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 33,33,333 ~ 33 Lacs+ Moh. Ahsan Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party 0 Literate 44 Rs 3,90,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammed Naved Ayaz BSP 2 Graduate 36 Rs 31,49,378 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,48,39,525 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 17,54,628 ~ 17 Lacs+ Saleem Khan INC 2 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 7,03,17,499 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 21,85,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ Shakina IND 0 Literate 66 Rs 7,87,22,141 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 33,33,333 ~ 33 Lacs+ Shivkumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Amroha candidate of from Mehboob Ali Uttar Pradesh. Amroha Election Result 2017

amroha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mehboob Ali SP 3 12th Pass 64 Rs 4,84,78,248 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bholey IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 11,06,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmveer Singh Saini IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,95,714 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 46,700 ~ 46 Thou+ Dr. Kunwer Sain Saini BJP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 6,17,31,200 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,99,711 ~ 26 Lacs+ Khushreed Ahmad IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 76,89,430 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Haseen IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 59,74,758 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Rizwan Peace Party 0 Literate 32 Rs 34,70,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Shoeb Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 10,19,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naushad Ali BSP 1 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 1,08,89,576 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Khan RLD 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 5,79,96,910 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,83,865 ~ 6 Lacs+ Shameem Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,33,13,034 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shashi IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 6,90,800 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yasir Abdulla IND 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Amroha candidate of from Mehboob Ali Uttar Pradesh. Amroha Election Result 2012

amroha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mehboob Ali SP 12 12th Pass 59 Rs 4,65,33,828 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 33,45,885 ~ 33 Lacs+ Dinesh MD 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 3,46,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghulam Ali Akhil Bharatiya Muslim League (Secular) 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 6,18,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishrat Ali AITC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 3,68,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jafar Raza IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 8,31,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar JD(U) 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Akil INC 0 8th Pass 74 Rs 1,40,17,928 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Shahid BSP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 3,08,65,011 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,35,222 ~ 3 Lacs+ Naushad Ali PECP 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 31,59,373 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Naved Ayaz RLM 0 Graduate 26 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Ram LJP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 18,30,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Singh BJP 0 Literate 50 Rs 71,32,111 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sonika VAJP 0 Literate 29 Rs 17,94,600 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra RMD 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Umme Ammara IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 51,42,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Amroha Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Amroha Assembly is also given here..